I ask AMLO to respect sovereignty

Washington DC, United States.- The Biden Administration today publicly asked President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to respect the sovereignty of the United States after threatening last week to start a campaign to vote against the Republican Party for criticizing its policy of combating cartels.

Asked if he condemned the threat of the Mexican president, the Undersecretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian Nichols, assured that his Government respects Mexican sovereignty and that for this reason he requested that his sovereignty be respected in the same way in these internal affairs.

“Just as we respect the sovereignty of Mexico, we ask President López Obrador to respect our sovereignty,” Nichols said when asked by the Republican Senator from Tennessee, Bill Hagerty.

Previously, Senator Hagerty had described López Obrador’s statements made during his morning press conference as a threat of direct interference in the US elections and asked the Assistant Secretary of State to confirm that he was opposed to such actions.

“If they do not change their attitude and think that they are going to use Mexico for their propaganda, electoral, and political purposes, we are going to call for people not to vote for that Party,” López Obrador said on Thursday, March 9, when talking about various initiatives bill on Capitol Hill to fight the cartels.

Since January, a handful of Republican congressmen in the US House of Representatives have filed a bill to request Authorization for the Use of US Military Force against the cartels, while other congressmen and senators from the same party have proposed designating the cartels as terrorist entities. .

Without them having the opportunity to become law in the face of Democratic dominance in the Senate, the White House had already assured that it was against the initiative to designate the cartels as terrorist entities by ensuring that said designation would not provide new tools to fight the cartels. .