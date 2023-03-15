Port of Marseille: Algeria Ferries publishes an important note

The national shipping company, Algérie Ferries, provides service to the port of Marseille with several crossings departing from the port of Algiers, but also from that of Oran. In this wake, Algeria Ferries has just published an important reminder.

In a press release published on Wednesday March 15, 2023, Algérie Ferries addresses its travelers departing from the port of Marseille and who plan to travel with this company in the coming days.

Port of Marseille: obligation to arrive 4 hours before departures

Indeed, in its press release, Algérie ferries informs its customers of the obligation to present themselves at the port of Marseilles 4 hours before departure. The national shipping company also asks its travelers to avoid late arrivals as much as possible. Algérie Ferries also reminds that the gates of the port of Marseille close 1h30 before departures, in accordance with the decision of the port structure, hence the need to arrive early in the place.

Algérie Ferries is also taking advantage of its press release to address a certain category of its passengers who are hindering the smooth running of boarding. And this, in particular by hiding several places of the port in question, to be able to disembark first. According to this press release, these practices heavily penalize the company by causing delays. Algeria ferries claim not to be responsible for any inconvenience caused by its delays.

The National Maritime Transport Corporation ends for travelers that travelers must arrive 4 hours before the time of their flights, and to avoid repeated late arrivals, because the gates of the port of Marseille close an hour and a half before the departure time according to a decision of the Marseille port authorities.

Algeria ferries temporarily closes its Paris agency

In a previous press release, Algeria Ferries announced the closure of one of its agencies in France. This is particularly that of Paris. This closure comes to carry out work to renovate the place, including the situation which endangers the lives of people.

In addition, Algérie Ferries specifies that this closure is temporary and will last three weeks. And this, in accordance with the technical expertise.

