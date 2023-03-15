The parish priest in Torsby about the deaths among young people

– Drugs have become very common at young people’s parties, and now we adults have to react, says Johan Bonander, parish priest in Fryksände pastorate.

One of the five people who recently died due to suspected drug use has connections to Torsby, confirms preliminary investigation leader Mikael Asker.

And in Torsby municipality, work is underway to open up the conversation about drugs. The meeting that is being held has been planned for a long time but happens to coincide with the unclear deaths in northern Värmland.

– The main number is the police, who will inform about different drugs and what parents should be aware of, says Johan Bonader.

Also a mother who lost her son to an overdose in 2009, and a former addict will attend the meeting.