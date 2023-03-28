“I could have died”: injured by a de-encirclement grenade in Toulouse, a demonstrator files a complaint

Injured during the demonstration against the pension reform in Toulouse on March 23 by a projectile launched by the police, Christophe decided to file a complaint.

Since Thursday, Christophe only travels on crutches. During the demonstration against the pension reform in Toulouse, he was hit by a disencirclement grenade thrown by the police officers who were maintaining order.

“The explosion gave me a lot of tinnitus on my left side”, says this Ariégeois, who believed for a few minutes that his foot was “completely burst”.

Because the explosion severed a vein in Christophe’s right foot and narrowly missed another. A trauma for the protester, who decided to file a complaint with the gendarmerie of his village. He also intends to do so with the IGPN, the police force.

“If the second (vein) had been touched, I could have drained my blood. I could even have died. find myself alone in my bed, I think of my children, I tell myself that I could have lost my life”, he explains at the microphone of BFMTV.

“Why did I get shot?”

Unable to move, he is taken care of by healers while the police continue their advance without giving him assistance, according to him. Christophe declares that he is from behind and alone when the projectile exploded.

“I am 1m70, I have no weapon, there was no provocation, nothing at all!” assures Christophe, who today wonders: “Why did I get shot?”

Christophe relies on the use of city surveillance cameras to determine the causes of his injury. But he assures does not want the police present that day. “They have orders, these people. I have no anger. I have no anger against the police, against anyone,” he said.

“Yes! Perhaps against our dear president who does not listen to the people.”

Since the beginning of the movement against the pension reform, 17 investigations have been opened by the IGPN for suspicions of police violence, announced this Sunday on BFMTV Agnès Thibault-Lecuivre, head of the General Inspectorate of the national police.