Wave of complaints about cloudy water in neighborhoods of La Plata

Neighbors of Tolosa, Ringuelet and Barrio Hipódromo denounced today that the water had been cloudy since yesterday in the homes and demanded the normalization of the supply.

“I called ABSA and they told me to be patient,” said residents of boulevard 83 between 117 and 118. “We are fed up with sending us tickets in advance and providing us with a terrible service that is worthy of being given to another company”, they added from the neighborhood.

In Ringuelet the water was brown in color, they described from 519 to between 7 and 8. “We took out several liters so maybe the sediment would leak out, but the liquid did not change color. Obviously it is a problem in the ABSA network,” they said.

In the Churrasco, Tolosa, they maintained that “the water comes out in brown threads, that is, we have very low pressure and on top of that it comes out cloudy, it cannot even be used to wash vegetables.” While from 529 between 117 and 118 described the same situation and stated that “ABSA’s service is a fiasco, that’s how it goes no more”.

Another neighborhood that contacted this newspaper to report on the situation they are suffering is Las Quintas. They assure that in the area of ​​530 and 140 they have had dry taps for more than 10 days. “Absa told us that the napas have gone down and that they can’t do anything,” they said.