“I didn’t love her as I should”

The Cuban actor Yubrán Luna offered an interview to the Cuban presenter Carlucho on his YouTube program, in which he talked about various moments in his life.

One of the topics that the artist touched on during the conversation was his past romantic relationship with the Cuban influencer and actress. Why Ulloa. Yubrán Luna did not hesitate to open up and comment on how he experienced that moment in his life with the popular young woman, as well as the reasons that led to their breakup.

“I have fallen in love many times in my life and precisely what happened to me with her was that I did not love her as she should have loved her. I think that the happiness that she has now should be preserved. Because I was not up to the task.” of what she deserved, I didn’t get to love her.”confessed the actor.

Next, Yubrán Luna referred to the moment when it came to light that Imaray Ulloa had a romantic relationship with his current partner, the Cuban plastic surgeon. Fabian Fontaine.

“What happened at that moment had to happen. Only she and I know that. People are sometimes a little cruel, at that moment they were even very cruel to her. If the woman does it, if she does it, then “Everyone throws themselves at her. I think they were very cruel to her. I had a lot of responsibility for that happening.”he added.

“I loved her, perhaps the most important relationship that I had in my life due to the periods in which we went through. Where we went, not just any couple arrives and I did that with her, but I understand what she did. Love does not “It is done on purpose. And I believe that I did not love her as I should have, I hope that today she is well loved. Do not judge me, I have what I deserve. And the only thing I wish for her is that she does well.”he settled.

Imaray Ulloa and Yubrán Luna announced their separation in August 2021 after seven years of relationship. In this way, both put an end not only to their personal bond, but also to their professional one, since both actors shared a successful show called “Ni Luna Ni Miel.”

Here is the interview in full: