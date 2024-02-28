A new trend on TikTok consists of telling the cultural shocks, customs or behaviors that most surprise users who have a Cuban partner.

There are several users who have gone viral on the social network telling the things that most attract the attention of their Cuban husbands or wives, and one of the most viral videos of this trend he did it the Honduran tiktoker @marbella.033, whose video for “I am a Cuban wife” exceeds 600 thousand views.

Among the behaviors that stand out in the clip are: “He listens to very loud music all the time” or “When we were dating I didn’t understand a word, I had to tell him to repeat it to me a thousand times”.

In addition, her husband has discovered the music cast. “I had never heard the cast in my life and now I am addicted to it”confesses the Honduran, who also comments that she has a domino table in her house and He had to ask his mother-in-law to teach him how to make beans with pig’s foot.

“You forgot to say… I am the wife of a Cuban and now I speak like a Cuban”, “I am Cuban, the best part was where he says he is not going to Miami or Cuba alone. You are now one of us”, “You forgot say, I am the wife of a Cuban and I say ‘sere what a ball’. Welcome to the Cubans”, “You are the wife of a Cuban and you already speak like us” or “I am Cuban and married to a Cuban for years. I laughed a lot when you said I wasn’t going to Cuba alone”are some of the comments they left for the young Honduran woman, who calls herself Iambella on the social network.