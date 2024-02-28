Zuckerberg meets with LG and Samsung directors in Seoul

SEOUL.- Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg discussed cooperation on extended reality devices with LG Electronics executives on Wednesday as part of his visit to South Korea, underscoring Meta’s ambitions for artificial intelligence.

South Korea is the second leg of Zuckerberg’s three-nation Asian tour that observers say aims to discuss partnerships with technological powers and forge good relations with business and government leaders in the region. He has already visited Japan and will travel to India later this week.

On Wednesday, Zuckerberg met for two hours with LG Electronics CEO William Cho to discuss business strategies for the development of extended reality devices, known as XR, LG said in a statement.

LG increases its strategic collaboration with Meta, with the aim of accelerating its XR projects, the company said. XR includes augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality and other related technologies.

On Wednesday afternoon, Zuckerberg met with Samsung Electronics president Lee Jae-yong, according to local media. On Thursday he will meet with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Zuckerberg’s visit to Asia comes as Meta ramps up its efforts in artificial intelligence amid a race involving tech companies OpenAI, Google and Microsoft. In a short Instagram video made in January, Zuckerberg said that “(Meta’s) long-term vision is to build general intelligence, open source it responsibly, and make it widely available for everyone to benefit.”

Meta is building a massive cyber infrastructure, equivalent to 600,000 NVIDIA H100 graphics processing units, to support its artificial intelligence plans as it begins training its Llama 3 generative AI model, it said in the video. Generative AI models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Microsoft’s Copilot, and Meta’s Llama 3 are artificial intelligence systems that can generate content based on user requests.

On his visit to Tokyo, Zuckerberg met with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and later told reporters: “We had a good and productive conversation about AI and the future of technology, and I am really excited about the work that is already being done.” performed here in Japan.”

On his visit to India, he will attend the wedding ceremony of the son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, director of the oil and technology conglomerate Reliance Industries.

Source: With information from AP