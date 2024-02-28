Red Bull boss is acquitted of the accusation against him

LONDON.- The team manager of the team Red Bull Christian Horner, was acquitted of the accusation of “inappropriate behavior,” the energy drink company announced this Wednesday, on the eve of the start of the World Cup. Formula 1 with the Bahrain Grand Prix.

In a statement from Red Bull GmbH, based in Austria, the company assured that the complaint “has been dismissed” after a “fair, rigorous and impartial” internal investigation.

The British Horner, 50 years old and boss of the Red Bull team since its creation in 2005, was in question since the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf revealed that since February 5 he had been investigated internally for “inappropriate behavior” towards an employee. .

Sergio Pérez and Christian Horner.jpg Red Bull boss Christian Horner (right) chats with driver Sergio Perez during pre-season testing at the Sakhir circuit, Bahrain, Wednesday, February 21, 2024. AP Photo/Darko Bandic

Horner “totally” rejected the accusations and on February 10 he testified before “a specialized lawyer outside” Red Bull.

“The independent investigation into the allegations made against Horner has been completed and Red Bull can confirm that the complaint has been dismissed,” the brand said.

“The complainant has the right to file an appeal,” he stressed.

“Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial. The investigation report is confidential and contains private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, therefore we will not be commenting further on it. about those involved,” explained Red Bull.

He marked a before and after for Red Bull:

With Horner, married to former Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell, Red Bull became an F1 powerhouse, winning seven individual titles; four for the German Sebastian Vettel (from 2010 to 2013) and three for the Dutch Max Verstappen (from 2021 to 2023).

In constructors he won six (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2022 and 2023).

Red Bull dominated last season, winning 21 of the 22 Grands Prix.

Source: AFP