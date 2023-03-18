Alarm in Racing: Johan Carbonero suffered a torn ligament

After the first reports last night at the end of the triumph of Racing about Unión de Santa Fe, the club confirmed this Saturday the severe injury of johan carbonerowho suffered a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will have to undergo an operation

Five minutes into the first half, still with the score 0-0, the winger collided with Federico Vera and tried to continue on the pitch, but had to leave 10 minutes later, replaced by Gabriel Hauche. Thus, the first analyzes pointed to a possible sprain, but the result was much worse.

In their social networks, Racing confirmed the severe injury suffered by the footballer, for which he will have to face months of recovery before re-entering the field of play.

Thus, the Colombian, who accumulated good performances at the start of the Professional Football League (LFP), will miss his team’s friendlies on the FIFA double date in March, and will undergo an operation next Monday 27.

A possible reinforcement

Despite the fact that Fernando Gago lost one of his main players from the starting lineup and the club aims to find a replacement, there are some variables that complicate the operation. First of all, the regulation indicates that Racing has five days to formalize the order from the injury, and then 10 more days to close the operation.

With clockwise running against them, the club must also find a footballer of the quality of Carbonero and who can negotiate the pass, since rival teams are very unlikely to give up a player.