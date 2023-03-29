Bad Bunny made this joke about Pedro Pascal. Jealousy involved?

Bad Bunny is one of the most successful singers from the moment that he recently joked about the growing fame of the Chilean actor when he was asked about his future projects in the cinema.

Benito Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, starred in the first cover of Time magazine entirely in Spanishwhere he talked about his music, cinema and took the opportunity to joke about the Chilean actor Pedro Pascal.

It turns out that on this occasion El Conejo Malo has revealed his entire creative process of new songs for his participation in Coachella and some details of his foray into the cinema.

Bad Bunny jokes about Pedro Pascal

When asked about his movie with Marvel about El Muerto, a project that was announced with great fanfare in 2022, the singer joked about Pedro Pascal:

“We haven’t recorded any scenes yet. Maybe they’ll change me for Pedro Pascal”.

That is why without giving further clues about the delivery, the artist hinted that the project would be momentarily on pause, without having any further news since October 2022, when Jonás Cuarón was announced as the director of the film.

As if that were not enough, the Bad Rabbit recalled his appearance in Bullet Train, where he faced Brad Pitt on a moving train, assuring that the experience: “was super bastard.”

Among other details, he told about acting: “I have always liked acting. Where I grew up, if you like something that’s the only thing you like. It is difficult to take music, piano, singing and acting classes. It requires money and time (…) I always liked acting, but not more than music. Music always first.”

Bad Rabbit enjoys the performance

The musician acknowledged that he had not had the opportunity to act before, so when the time came, it was: “thanks to my fame and success in music. I’ve tried it and I like it.”

Notably, Bad Bunny recalled his screen debut with Cassandro, sharing: “I remember being nervous. I think he was more nervous than Bullet Train because it was my first experience. I didn’t want to fuck with him or hurt him. Acting with Gael was great and they treated me super well. I’m glad it was my first experience.”

