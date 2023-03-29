Those responsible for the tragedy of migrants are in FGR.- Ebrard

The Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, reported that those responsible for the events in which at least 38 migrants died in a fire in Ciudad Juárez have already been brought before the FGR.

On his Twitter account, he indicated that said information was transmitted to the governments of Colombia, Ecuador, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Venezuela, where the victims come from, however, he did not reveal the identity of those sent.

“I have shared with you that as we have been informed by those agencies, those directly responsible for the events have been brought before the FGR,” he said.

In addition, he said, he conveyed Mexico’s deep indignation at what happened and the government’s willingness to clarify the facts and punish those responsible.

“The SRE has requested the Ministry of the Interior and INAMI the necessary information to share it with the aforementioned sister countries,” he said.

Alluding to what was indicated by the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López, who indicated that the person in charge of migration policy is the Chancellor, Ebrard said that he would not make political considerations for the moment.

“What happened is very sad. I leave any consideration of a political nature for other moments. Everyone must do what corresponds to them at this time,” he said.