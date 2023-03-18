“I hate you !” : furious, Amel Bent (The Voice 2023), victim of a diabolical plan orchestrated by Vianney and Bigflo and Oli

In the fourth prime of the blind auditions of The Voice 2023 broadcast this Saturday, March 18, Amel Bent once again pays the price of the superblock for a candidate she knows very well.
The superblock is still wreaking havoc! The new rule of The Voice 2023 has not finished enraging the coaches. Indeed, in the fourth episode of the blind auditions broadcast this Saturday March 18 as a bonus on TF1, Amel Bent once again suffered from the terrible buzzer but above all from a Machiavellian alliance between Vianney and Bigflo and Oli who gone wrong… All three were convinced they could use two superblocks at the same time and were planning to surprise Amel Bent and Zazie by making them turn around at the same time. The singers then seized the opportunity after the moving performance of Fanchon, 16, already well known to viewers, during which they all turned around. However, not everything went as planned…
The Voice 2023 : Vianney and Bigflo and Oli have a Machiavellian plan against Zazie and Amel Bent
For this new edition, Fanchon, former candidate for season 6 of The Voice Kids, decided to try his luck again after the victory of his friend Nour last season in adults. The young woman interpreted the title Control by Zoe Wess, a powerful cover that quickly won over the five coaches. However, Vianney and Bigflo and Oli had prepared a surprise for their comrades if they all turned for the same talent. “We wait until they have spoken and we tell them ‘Girls, you need to look at the camera over there’”, immediately hastened to whisper Vianney to the Toulouse brothers at the end of the performance. Amel Bent then opened the ball, and remembered Fanchon’s participation in the show The Voice Kids even though she hadn’t looked back at the time.
An idea that falls into the water…
Zazie then followed suit, to the delight of Vianney and Bigflo and Oli who were impatiently waiting to put their plan into action. However, when they pressed the superblock, only that of Bigflo and Oli took action! Indeed, only one superblock can be used per service, and they did not seem to have understood the rule. Amel Bent was therefore the only victim of their diabolical idea, “I hate you !”, she shot them the dark look. During this time, Fanchon unfortunately attended the scene helplessly, when she hoped this time to seduce Amel Bent as she confided to Tele-Leisure. Finally, unable to join her team, the young singer decided to leave with Bigflo and Oli.