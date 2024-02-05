“I want to spoil my father”

A young Cuban resident in Louisville, Kentucky, expressed excitement on social media about the early arrival of his father to the United States, for whom he is preparing an emotional surprise.

Through a video published on TikTokuser pithermoreno_05 He said that he was two days away from receiving his father on American soil and that because of this he felt great emotion.

“I’m only two days away from meeting my dad again after 10 years,” said the young man in the almost one-minute clip.

“Look how I am, arranging everything for when they arrive. They have their room, they have their things. “I want to pamper my dad as if he were a son,” the young man described.

He added that “the suffering behind a screen is over,” in clear reference to the video calls that try to unite Cubans despite the great distances that separate families.

He concluded by advising them to “have faith. Everything in life is possible”.

Los reunions of Cuban families They have become their own category within social networks, in which emotions are felt and transmitted through screens.

The commentators on this publication were no less and reflected the joy of this reunion between father and son.

“How happy for you and many blessings,” said a user.

Another person added “it’s great that you’re going to have your dad with you.”

Meanwhile, a user left “blessings bro, you made the request from parents to children.”

Recently, A Cuban resident in the United States starred in an emotional reunion with his motherwhom I had not seen for two years, however, for users on social networks, the dog became the protagonist of the shared video.

“What a beautiful reunion…, but perhaps someone saw how that little dog went crazy with joy,” wrote one user, who was supported by many other comments from people who saw a great display of affection in the animal.

“I’m sorry, but the little dog got all my attention,” another person added.