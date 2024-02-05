Puerto Rico gives Venezuela its first defeat in the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series

MIAMI.- Puerto Rico (Criollos de Caguas) executed and made several connections at key moments to beat Venezuela (Tiburones de La Guaira) 6-2 on the fourth day of the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series.

Yadier Molina moved his bullpen as if he were playing a game of chess and, although the Venezuelan team managed to get up to 14 batters on base, the Puerto Rican strategist’s decisions managed to minimize the damage.

“A good game, everything went as we had planned with the pitching and the hitting was there,” said the Puerto Rican strategist.

Puerto Rico’s bats attacked constantly throughout the game. Thiago Da Silva received three runs (two earned) in 1.1 innings of work when he had to urgently take charge of opening the match. Jhoulys Chacín – scheduled for today – felt discomfort in his biceps while he was warming up.

The offense added little by little in episodes two, four, five and eight to seal their third victory in the tournament and get closer to qualifying for the next round.

Puerto Rico will play this Monday in the last match of the day (8:30pm) against the undefeated Panama (Federales de Chiriquí), while the Venezuelans are scheduled to play against Mexico (Naranjeros de Hermosillo) at 3:30pm.