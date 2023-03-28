Pensions: Darmanin announces 175 injured law enforcement officers and 201 arrests on Tuesday

The Minister of the Interior gave his support on Tuesday evening to the injured police and gendarmes “to ensure the safety of people and property” during the tenth day of mobilization against the pension reform.

On the evening of the tenth day of inter-union mobilization against the pension reform, the Minister of the Interior thanked on Twitter the 13,000 police and gendarmes mobilized in France to supervise the demonstrations everywhere in France on Tuesday.

After the incidents that marred the rally on Saturday against the mega-basins of Sainte-Soline (Deux-Sèvres) and the ninth day of particularly violent mobilization on Thursday, Beauvau had set up an “unprecedented security device” everywhere in France, with in particular 5,500 police and gendarmes in Paris.

Clashes in several cities

Some 201 people were arrested and 175 police and gendarmes were injured, said the Minister of the Interior in his report released at 11:30 p.m. He gave his “full support” to the injured officials.

In the capital, clashes between the police and groups of activists dressed in black and masked faces, towards the end of the demonstration which linked the Place de la République to that of the Nation.

In the west of France where the clashes had been particularly violent on Thursday, violence and degradation were again recorded in Nantes and Rennes despite two parades considered generally calmer.

In Lille, it was also at the end of the course that incidents broke out between the police and certain demonstrators. The first used two water cannons and fired tear gas before charging to disperse Lille demonstrators, after the arrival of the procession. Jets of projectiles, use of tear gas by the police, damage have also been recorded in Bordeaux, Calais, Dijon or Caen.