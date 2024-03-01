I would like to see more women like me in computing

Astrid Delgado and Ivelyn CamaÃ±o, both 12th graders at KIPP NYC College Prep High School in the Bronx, had no idea they would fall in love with the world of computing.

“My mother always told me, I know I’m a lawyer, I’m a doctor, but I wanted to be something different, (something) that gave me more freedom to enter different spaces where I didn’t see people like me,” said Astrid. .

â€œMy mom always pushed me to not just do what you like, but something that has an impact on your community and gives something back,â€ Ivelyn said.

Astrid and Ivelyn are among the few female high school students who are setting the standard in the national STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) arena.

â€œSo STEM has always been a priority for us and for our students. Recently our advanced placement computer science class was recognized by the College Board with a female diversity award; more than 50% of students enrolled in these classes identify as women,” explained Claudia Soriano. , director of external affairs at KIPP.

For this reason, the school highlights its leadership in promoting gender equality in this area, in which women have been very underrepresented.

â€œWe need diversity, especially in an area that is dominated by men. I would like to see more women like me, Latina, Dominican, who do computer science, because with diversity comes creativity and new ideas from people who have a different perspective on life,” Astrid added.

â€œI found something that I liked and I loved it very much, but I didn’t think I could find a career or job in this field because there wasn’t as much representation,’ Ivelyn said.

The two young women will attend prestigious universities such as Yale and Carnegie Mellon. And as part of their future projects, they want to give something back to their communities.

“An application that helps Latinos, who do not know English, enter the world of computer science and technology,” said Astrid.

“Like data sharing, it’s always present in this world, and I want to be the one that protects it and helps people,” Ivelyn said.

These two students are breaking the mold by challenging stereotypes and leading the way into the future of the computer science field.

