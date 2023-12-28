Do you want to be a millionaire? Powerball prize amounts to 760 million dollars

MIAMI .- Would you like to start the new year with a fortune in your pocket? Well, don’t miss the opportunity to participate in this Friday’s Powerball drawing, which has a prize of 760 million dollars .

Yes, you read that right, 760 million dollars . What would I do with so much money? Travel the world? Buy a mansion? Donate to a charitable cause? The possibilities are endless and starting the year with so much money in the bank could be the best gift ending 2023.

But you have to hurry, because time is running out to purchase tickets. No one has matched all six winning numbers since October 11, when a lucky guy in California won 1,765 million dollars. That ticket has not yet been claimed, so it could be yours if you played and found it misplaced among your belongings.

The winning numbers from the last draw on Wednesday were: 4, 11, 38, 51, 68 and the red ball, 5. Will they be the same this Friday? Will you have to choose different ones? You decide.

While no one took home Wednesday’s estimated $685 million prize, a bettor in Texas scored $2 million after matching all five white balls and the Power Play. Another million dollars reaches the pockets of a player in California who matched five numbers.

How to be a millionaire?

If you are the winner this Friday, you will be able to choose between receiving the jackpot in 30 annual payments, or collecting 352.3 million of dollars in cash at once. What do you prefer? A life annuity or a millionaire check? It is also your choice.

Whatever your decision, keep in mind that the state you live in also determines how much the lucky winner gets to keep.

There are eight states that do not tax lottery winnings, while there are five that send a 9% tax to their coffers. See the full list at usamega.com.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to change your life. Buy your Powerball ticket today and get ready for Friday’s drawing. Who wants to be a millionaire? You can be it!