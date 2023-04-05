ChatGPT could be between you and your next job

Today we’re going to talk about how companies are using artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT to recruit and select job candidates.

Did you know that ChatGPT is a conversational system based on neural networks that can generate coherent and creative answers to any type of question or topic?

And that now, some companies are using this technology to assess the skills, personality and potential of candidates, without the need for face-to-face interviews or standardized tests?

This is the Canaltech Podcast, published from Tuesday to Saturday, at 7 am on our website and on podcast aggregators.

meet the Porta 101.

Enter Canaltech’s social networks by searching for @Canaltech in all of them.

Get in touch by our email: [email protected]

Enter no Canaltech Offers.

This episode was scripted and hosted by Gustavo Minari. The program also featured reports by Nathan Vieira, Vinícius Moschen, Guilherme Haas, Victor Carvalho and Igor Almenara. Edition by Vicenzo Varin. The audio review is by Gabriel Rimi and Mari Capetinga. The soundtrack is a creation of Guilherme Zomer and the cover of this program is made by Erick Teixeira.