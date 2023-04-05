How To Edit Videos in Canva | Practical Guide

Canva has a free video editing tool for professionals, internet content creators, “ordinary” users. The platform is an excellent choice for those who want an easy-to-use editor with features geared especially for social media.

In addition to offering powerful functions, the editor is available in a simple and intuitive interface and can be accessed from multiple devices. There are several templates available for projects like video tutorials, Instagram and Facebook posts, and even TikTok and Twitch streams.

How to create and edit videos in Canva

In Canva, you can edit or create a video from scratch using footage and images from your device’s library. The steps for computer and mobile app are the same, check it out:

Access Canva and, at the top of the screen, select “Video”; Choose the “Video” option or select a format for different types of media; Select “Create blank design” or use one of the templates offered by Canva;

To edit a specific section of the video, tap on the page. This will display commands such as “Delete”, “Duplicate” and “Split”. To view more options, slide the toolbar to the left. To preview the result, use the “Play” button.

How to use effects in Canva videos

If you want to make your videos more visually appealing, you can use effects features like changing colors, setting duration between each page, adding animations and elements, and rearranging layer order. Here’s how each function works:

Color: Modify the background color of your videos. Canva offers a color palette that matches the images on a page, and you can even opt for solid shades or gradients;

Duration: change duration between video pages — individually or for all;

Page animations: Choose an animated transition for pages. You can choose by effect categories, such as subtle and exaggerated combinations;

Layers: Each media added in the video forms a layer of objects. You can make changes to order the overlay hierarchy of images and videos on each page.

On your computer, some of these resources may appear in different locations. To access the layers and organize the positioning of objects in the edition, just click on the “Positions” menu. To change the duration between one page and another, drag the tabs on the timeline. You can also click the “Transition” button and apply effects between pages.

How to share Canva videos

Once you’ve finished editing a video in Canva, you can generate a link to share or download the file to your device. To do so, just click the share button in the upper right corner of the screen and choose a desired option.

On the computer, just click on the “Sharing” button located in the upper right corner of the screen. In addition to the possibility of downloading the video to the machine, you can also carry out actions such as adding people to collaborate with editing, creating shareable links and sending directly to social networks.

Now that you know how to edit videos in Canva, take the opportunity to improve your skills on the platform by learning how to create custom images and videos for social media.