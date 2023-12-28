They confirm that there is no high level of asbestos in Midtwon

We have an update on yesterday’s vapor leak in East Midtown, and city officials say there is no elevated level of asbestos in the area, providing some relief for some business owners and residents. .

However, the city warns of delays in vehicular and pedestrian traffic in the coming days.

The breakup occurred around 6 a.m. yesterday on Second Avenue near East 52nd Street.

Multiple city agencies responded to the scene and residents were asked to take shelter inside their apartments.

Even though test results do not show elevated levels of asbestos, area residents are still urged to keep their windows closed and wear masks while outdoors.

Officials say cleanup operations could last a few days.

Police will remain at the scene of the leak to enforce street closures and a closed pedestrian zone until the cleanup is complete.