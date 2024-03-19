Gunman shot dead by police

A man dies at the hands of police after a shooting this Monday in Brooklyn.

According to investigations, the incident occurred shortly before six in the afternoon.

Police officers responded to several emergency calls about an armed man and multiple shots fired, at the intersection of Linden Boulevard and 57th Street in East Flatbush.

When officers arrived they saw an armed subject who was chasing a man and a woman.

The suspect later began shooting.

That’s when the officers opened fire, hitting the gunman several times, who was taken to Kings County Hospital where he later died.

Police recovered a firearm at the scene and continue to investigate what happened.

