New cold front brings relief from intense heat in South Florida

MIAMI.- After experiencing record temperatures, the south of the Florida prepares for a slight temporary change in the weather. A cold front that moved through the area on Monday night would bring with it a decrease in temperatures, breaking the heat wave that has been felt these days.

Miami and Fort Lauderdale broke heat records on Monday reaching 91 and 92 degrees, respectively. In Palm Beach the temperature rose to 90 degrees, tying the record set for that day in 1953.

This Tuesday a refreshing atmosphere is anticipated in the cities of Miami and Fort Lauderdale, with temperatures that will drop to the mid 60s, accompanied by a pleasant northerly breeze under mostly sunny conditions. The maximum temperatures are at an average of 78 degrees.

Despite this change, Rain chances expected to remain slim but likelywith the main attention focused on a change in wind direction that will introduce cooler, drier air into the region at dawn on Tuesday.

This cooler than average weather for this time will continue for a few days, with lows estimated at 63 degrees and highs in the 80s on Thursday.

However, Friday and Saturday are shaping up to be particularly unstable dayswith rain forecast in both Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

As the weekend progresses, the wet pattern is expected to give way to drier conditions Sunday afternoon, with temperatures stabilizing around 80 degrees in preparation for the new week.

This shift toward a cooler and eventually wetter climate offers a respite from the extreme heat recently experienced, allowing residents and visitors to Miami and Fort Lauderdale to enjoy a milder, more pleasant climate, perfect for outdoor activities.

The heat of the month of March occurs after Temperatures averaged 68 degrees between December and Februaryaccording to the National Weather Service.