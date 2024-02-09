IberoAmerican Film Festival ends its edition with a screening of the film Muchachos

MIAMI.- He IberoAmerican Film Festival Miami (IAFFM) concludes its sixth edition this weekend. And to close with a flourish, the organizers have prepared two last meetings with films, discussions and the presentation of awards to the young talents who participated.

The closing gala begins this Friday, February 9, with the screening of the Spanish film The Sleeping Womandirected by Laura Alvea and written by the screenwriters Miguel Ibáñez Monroy, Daniel González, Marta Armengol.

He film tells the story of Ana (Almudena Amor), a nursing assistant who begins to feel attracted to Agustín (Javier Rey), the husband of a woman in a vegetative state whom she cares for. It is then that she begins to experience a series of paranormal phenomena with the aim of kicking her out of her house and separating her from Agustín.

Almudena Amor will be present on the red carpet; the Colombian actress Natalia Reyes, who is a member of the jury; Manolo Caro, president of the jury; the Mexican actress Mercedes Hernández; and the director of the IAFFM Fernando Arciniega.

The gala will begin at 7:30 pm at the Silverspot Cinema, where the festival took place.

The grand closing will be on Saturday, February 10 at 6:00 pm.

In addition to presenting the IAFFM awards, the film will also be screened Boys, project that narrates the celebrations for the title of the National Team of Argentina in the World Cup in Qatar 2022, through videos of Argentines around the world and unpublished material from the party in the streets.

About the Festival

Since 2016, the IAFFM Its main objective has been the dissemination of cinema, culture, traditions and art that strengthen the union between Ibero-American countries and the projection of Latin talent in the United States and the world.

The Iaffm mission is to exhibit and celebrate films from Latin America, Spain and Portugal that have a high artistic level and that stand out for communicating a significant and powerful message of social impact and inclusion. Additionally, support the education and creative development of local and Latin American filmmakers by providing them with access to training opportunities and contacts in the industry.

The Ibero-America Film Festival Miami will be held from February 2 to 10, 2024 with nine days full of screenings, red carpets, galas, forums, special events and networking where cinema, art and culture are the meeting point for the Ibero-American community.