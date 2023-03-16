The Senate approved the creation of a Bicameral Commission to evaluate the Armed Forces

Its function will be to review the reports that the Armed Forces send to the Executive regarding citizen security tasks (GALO CAÑAS/CUARTOSCURO)

He Senate of the Republic approved the creation of a bicameral commission in order to evaluate and follow up on the tasks undertaken by the Armed Forces in the field of citizen security, where they currently have interference through the National Guard (NG).

In an economic vote, the Plenary of the Upper House endorsed the implementation of said commission, right at the end of the plenary session on Wednesday, March 15, in compliance with the constitutional reforms that allowed the Secretary of National Defense (sedena) operate the GN until 2028.

“The Chamber of Senators approves the integration of a Bicameral Commission in compliance with the Constitutional mandate established in the Fifth Transitory Article of the Decree by which various provisions of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States are reformed, added, and repealed, in matters of Guard National, published in the Official Gazette of the Federation on March 26, 2019, amended on November 18, 2022,” the agreement reads.

Nine senators will make up the Bicameral Commission that will evaluate the Armed Forces (Twitter/@senadomexicano)

Likewise, the Senate clarified that the main objective of the commission is to analyze and rule on the reports sent by the Executive Power, through the Sedena, in relation to “the actions of the Permanent Armed Force in public security”.

Meanwhile, the legislators will be new and will be part of the Bicameral Commission, which will be chaired by the also president of the Political Coordination Board (Jucopo) of the Senate, Ricardo Monreal Ávila, who is also a leader of the Morena bench.

The other eight members will be: Damian Zepeda Vidalesof National Action (PAN); Jorge Carlos Ramirez Marinof the Institutional Revolutionary (PRI); Clement Castaneda, coordinator of the Citizen Movement (MC); rogelio Israel Zamora Guzmanfrom the Green Party (PVEM); Alejandro Gonzalez Yanezfrom the Labor Party (PT); Marcela Mora, Social Encounter (PES); Miguel Angel Macera Espinosafrom the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) and Emilio Alvarez Icazaof the Plural Group.

The Executive is obliged to present a semi-annual report to the Congress of the Union, on the use of the Armed Forces in tasks of Citizen security (Senate).

In accordance with the fifth transitory article of the project draft that reformed various provisions related to the National Guard, the president was empowered for nine years to dispose of the Armed Forces while the GN developed in terms of its structure and capabilities.

Within the framework of said attributions, the creation of a commission made up of deputies and senators was imposed to follow up on said tasks. For its part, “the Federal Executive will present to the Congress of the Union a semi-annual report on the use of the previous power, providing quantifiable and verifiable indicators that allow evaluating the results obtained in the reported period in terms of public safety.”

Said reports must corroborate respect for human rights, as well as for indigenous and Afro-Mexican peoples and communities.

