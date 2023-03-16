Ezequiel Carballo, a great Argentine banking reference, resigned from Banco Macro

He is one of the most prominent bankers in the country. The presidency will be in the hands of Jorge Brito (son), main shareholder of the firm

This Wednesday, one of the best-known bankers in the country, Delfín Jorge Ezequiel Carballo, submitted his resignation to Banco Macro and ceased to be president of the entity. Although the shareholders’ meeting must accept his resignation, it is expected that the vice president of the entity and owner of the River Plate Club, Jorge Brito (son), will take charge of the company. Carlos Giovanelli would occupy the vice presidency from today.

Carballo and Brito are the main shareholders of the organization. The now former president of Macro took office a few days after his longtime partner, Jorge Brito (father), died in a plane crash, in the province of Salta on November 20, 2020.

Carballo and Brito: Macro’s strongest shareholders

It is estimated that Carballo and Brito monopolize 44% of the share capital of the Argentine bank. Carballo decided to leave the institution for “personal motives”but it will keep its shares and will continue to be linked “on excellent terms” with the Argentine private bank.

After his departure, Carballo argued: “The first reason is that I resign because I can. This is so because the bank is in exceptionally good shape as shown by its solvency, liquidity and other indicators usually used by analysts and investors in order to determine the sustainability of a financial entity”.

“I am writing to you, in order to inform you that I have made the decision to resign from my position as Director of this company, a position with which I was taken by the Ordinary General Assembly held in April 2021. Additionally, I request that the acceptance of the same is treated on tables, in the meeting to be held on the day of the date and if accepted, proceed to incorporate in the call to Assembly in the point pertaining to the designation of authorities, the election of an additional regular Director, so that he can proceed to complete my mandate,” he wrote in the document he presented as an argument for his resignation.

And he added: “In addition, I am resigning because I consider that I must do so. This is due to the fact that having turned 70 years of age and 48 years of work in the sector, I believe that the time has come to retire, despite the fact that -in my opinion- I I am at a good moment in my career, circumstances that I consider to be the best way to take this step”.

The presidency of Banco Macro will be in the hands of another strong shareholder of the firm: Jorge Brito (son).

Jorge Brito assumes as president of Banco Macro

Banco Macro reported that This Wednesday, March 15, Jorge Brito assumed the presidency of the entity, instead of Delfín Jorge Ezequiel Carballo, who decided to advance the end of his term. Brito was vice president of the Board of Directors of Banco Macro since November 30, 2020.

The position of vice president of the Board of Directors of Banco Macro had already been held from April 27, 2018 to April 30, 2020. In addition, he was Chief Financial Officer from April 2012 to November 2017.