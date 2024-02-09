Former MLB general manager suspended for fabricating injuries

NEW YORK.- The former general manager of the New York Mets in the MLB Billy Eppler, will be suspended until the 2024 World Series following a decision by commissioner Rob Manfred, who concluded that the executive ordered the team to invent injuries in order to open spots on the roster.

Manfred said in a statement that Eppler ordered “the deliberate simulation of injuries; and the presentation of documents in order to be able to make multiple changes to the list of injured players during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.”

Embed Former Mets GM Billy Eppler has been suspended by MLB through the ’24 World Series. MLB says he “improperly” used the Injured List – including “deliberate fabrication of injuries.” pic.twitter.com/IFczdOllL8 — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) February 9, 2024

Eppler, 48, was the Mets’ general manager from November 2021 until he resigned on Oct. 5, 2023, three days after owner Steven Cohen hired David Stearns as president of baseball operations. Eppler resigned the day MLB’s investigation emerged.

Cohen and former manager Buck Showalter were also not mentioned in Manfred’s final report.

Mets Newsletter:

“The Mets were informed of the conclusion of the Major League Baseball investigation. With the resignation of Billy Eppler on October 5, 2023, and with David Stearns in charge of baseball operations, the Mets consider the matter closed and will say nothing further,” the team said in a statement.

New York, which during the current off-season acquired the services of Venezuelan Carlos Mendoza as manager, will have the mission this year of leaving behind the great disappointment that the team generated in the last contest, when it was eliminated in the regular round, despite that Cohen invested huge amounts of money the previous winter so the club could return to the “Fall Classic.”

Source: With information from AP