ID@Xbox conference: see you tonight for the presentation of new games!

As the program (email protected) celebrates its 10th anniversary, Microsoft invites us to meet this evening for a unique showcase.

The (email protected) Showcase will be an opportunity for the firm to give news of the games present in the program, highlight the creators and celebrate the game independently. Several titles expected soon should be present, such as The Last Case of Benedict Fox, which will be released on April 27 directly in the Xbox Game Pass.

As a reminder, the program (email protected) now brings together more than 5,000 developers around the world and more than 3,000 games are currently in development at partner studios.

You can follow the event live on Twitch from 7:00 p.m. directly on this page.

How do I follow the (email protected) Showcase?

Wednesday, April 5, 7:00 p.m. (metropolitan France time).