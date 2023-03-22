If there are indications of danger: Faeser advocates the temporary withdrawal of legal weapons

Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser has spoken out in favor of the temporary confiscation of legal weapons from people who are suspected of being dangerous.

“We have to ensure that in the future weapons can be withdrawn quickly if there are concrete indications of a threat,” said the SPD politician to the news portal “t-online”. “While these leads are closely examined, a potentially dangerous individual would then no longer be in possession of legal firearms.”

Her ministry is also examining “how authorities can be obliged to conduct Internet research if there are relevant indications,” said Faeser. The authorities should not miss any indication of a danger from gun owners.

The assassin, who killed seven people and finally himself at a meeting of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Hamburg on March 9, had revealed some things about himself and his thoughts on the Internet.

Shortly after the shooting, Faeser announced that he wanted to review a draft amendment to the gun law that had been presented in January. For example, she called for the health authorities to be more involved in issuing gun licenses.

In the “t-online” interview, Faeser also spoke out in favor of extending the period that is checked before a gun owner’s license is issued. “So far, five years have been looked back to see whether someone was noticed by the police through violence, for example,” said Faeser. “We are considering extending this period to the last ten years.” (dpa)

