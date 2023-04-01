Poker Face (Canal +): this intimate bond that unites the stars Elsa Pataky and Liam Hemsworth

This Saturday April 1, 2023 from 9:05 p.m., Canal+ is broadcasting the film Poker Face. This second production by Russell Crowe (after The Promise of a Lifetime in 2014) counts among its cast the actors Elsa Pataky and Liam Hemsworth. Discover the intimate bond that unites the two Hollywood stars.
The continuation under this advertisement
Russel Crowe, who won the Oscar for best actor in 2001 for his unforgettable role as Maximus in the film Gladiator by filmmaker Ridley Scott, has twice tried his hand at directing. After signing The Promise of a Lifetime in 2014, the star once again wore the double hat of actor and director in Poker Face (released in cinemas in the United States in 2022 and broadcast this Saturday April 1, 2023 from 9:05 p.m. on Canal +), his second feature film. “I agreed to shoot Poker Face because of the pandemic”he confided to Tele-Leisurespecifying that it was a commissioned film, the director initially planned having abandoned the project because of family problems… and that he mainly took over the controls of Poker Face so as not to leave the 280 people on the team without work during the health crisis. Although Poker Face is not a personal process, Russell Crowe was able to choose his actors, including the stars Elsa Pataky and Liam Hemsworth.
The continuation under this advertisement
This family bond that connects actors Elsa Pataky and Liam Hemsworth
Gathered on screen in Poker FaceElsa Pataky and Liam Hemsworth know each other very well outside of film sets, since Elsa Pataky is none other than the sister-in-law of Liam Hemsworth! Indeed, the 46-year-old actress has been married since 2010 to Chris Hemsworth, Liam Hemsworth’s big brother and famous superhero film performer. Thor. The couple, who live in Australia, have three children: daughter India Rose, and twins Sasha and Tristan. Liam Hemsworth (33) is the youngest of the Hemsworth clan, made up of his older brothers Luke Hemsworth (42) and Chris Hemsworth (39). The three brothers are all actors.
Elsa Pataky was very close to Liam Hemsworth’s ex
Liam Hemsworth stayed in a relationship with singer Miley Cyrus for several years. A relationship that ended in August 2019, after only eight months of marriage. Elsa Pataky has never hidden having been very close to Liam Hemsworth’s ex. The two women regularly posed together on social networks and even got a joint tattoo with other friends. Elsa Pataky, however, did not hesitate to defend her husband’s brother during his breakup, in an interview granted in 2020 to Hola! : “He deserves much better”. Don’t touch the family!
The continuation under this advertisement