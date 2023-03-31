Iivo Niskanen will host FM-etta in the men’s 10 km classic

Iivo Niskanen tog ett väntat guld på menrarnas 10 km med klassik Teknik i Enare. Klubbkompinen i Puijo Ski Club Perttu Hyvärinen furorade med 47 seconds, Medan Niko Anttola tog FM-brons.

Niskanen started as the last man, and led as expected at all intermediate stations before he crossed the finish line as clear champion.

– It was good before with slippery tracks, and there was enough work to be done there. A couple of steeper sections, and the whole time you had to work, said Niskanen.

– After the competitions in Lahtis, you felt quite ready, but it’s fun to come to the FM competitions and enjoy the spring snow.

Hyvärinen secured Puijon Hiihtoseura’s double victory, and the club is naturally one of the biggest favorites in Saturday’s relay.

– Not a good day, but nice with many cheering at the track, said the less satisfied silver medalist Hyvärinen.

IF Minken’s Kalle Parantainen managed to get into the top ten and clubmate Alexander Ståhlberg was 20th.

Results, ski FM, men’s 10 km classic:

1. Iivo Niskanen 20.30,1

2. Perttu Hyvärinen + 45.7

3. Niko Anttola +1.03,1

4. Miro Karpanen +1.21,6

5. Ville Ahonen +1.22,8

6. Lauri Lepistö +1.36.1

7. Joni Mäki +1.40,1

8. Kalle Parantainen, IF Minken +1.47,9

9. Jussi Karkkulainen +1.52,1

10. Joonas Sarkkinen +2.11,9