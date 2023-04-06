Illustrators of the world pay tribute to Picasso

The virtual exhibition “Picasso among Us” brings together 35 illustrators and designers from around the world who interpret the figure of the great Spanish artist 50 years after his death

Cartoonists from 35 countries honored Pablo Picasso on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of his death, with a virtual exhibition of comics that was inaugurated in Brazil.

The “Picasso Among Us” exhibition, curated by Brazilian cartoonists, features 220 works of very different styles, including portraits of the Spanish painter and reinterpretations of some of his most famous paintings.

Ali Alsumaikh – Bahrain

The president of the Brazilian Association of Cartoonists, Jose Alberto Lovetrosaid that the exhibition is a tribute to Picasso, a painter who “inspired” all illustrators by his transgression.

Emad Hajjaj – Jordan



“Cubism questioned the graphic arts and the caricature has very different styles. It inspired all of us, because we saw that new graphics can be made,” said Lovetro, who is also one of the show’s curators.

Hu Min – China

The works on display include contributions from famous Brazilian cartoonists, such as boy caruso either Ziraldo; as well as the Colombian turcios and the Spanish Xaquin Marin.

Elena Ospina – Colombia

The exhibition features works by illustrators from countries as diverse as Germany, Argentina, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Indonesia, Italy, Israel, Mexico, Peru, Russia, Ukraine and Uruguay.

Chico Caruso – Brazil

For now, you can visit on the webbut according to Lovetro, the possibility of organizing face-to-face exhibitions in Spain and Brazil is being studied.

The exhibition was set up in a month and a half, a very short time to gather so many works, which shows the “love” that Picasso arouses in art, according to Lovetro, and remains open so that more caricaturists can send their contributions.

