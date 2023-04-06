Normandy: a retired couple open a bistro in their house

In Flers, Normandy, Jacky and Gwenola have opened a one-of-a-kind café: it’s a bistro located in their house. They intend to make it a place of meeting and conviviality.

Imagine a bistro where you feel as good as at home. Three evenings a week at FLERS (Orne)Gwenola and Jacky open the door to their house. Welcoming neighbors, mixing generations, something vital for them. To find them, it’s a treasure hunt. No ads, no signs, it’s at word of mouth that we come across Jacky.

A piano took the place of the car

One hour from the opening, the two retirees are getting ready. You have to install everything: the cash desk, the printers. Little lipstick fitting for the boss. 5:30 p.m.it starts. Jacky runs the bar, for Gwenolathis is the room. In the old garage, a piano took the place of the car. Between neighbors, we discover talents. “The first time, I didn’t dare to enter”says a man. Around these large tables, friendships are formed. Half past midnight, we’ll have to part ways. Chez Gweno and Jacky, It is like that every week-ends.