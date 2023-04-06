After failing on Tv Azteca for being jealous, actor begs for a job at Televisa

After several years of absence from television, many rumors confirmed that famous actor would return with great force to the telenovelas of Televisa and as a protagonist!

However, it has now been announced that he will no longer sign this juicy contract that would mark the restart of his artistic career.

Did you decide to go to TV Azteca? In The Truth News We share all the details of this situation.

Does Eduardo Capetillo return to Televisa?

Edward Capetillo.



A new project that Televisa had in mind became a trend on some social networks, in which there was talk of placing a handsome and famous actor from the 90s as the protagonist: Edward Capetillo.

This caused a stir since it would mean the return of one of the most successful leading men within the company, after 13 years of absence in soap operas.

Despite having starred in several melodramas in San Ángel such as ‘Reach for a Star’, Marimar’. ‘Camila’, and ‘El Secreto’, her last project was in the novel “In the Name of Love”.

In 2015, Eduardo Capetillo and Biby Gaytán They decided to start again in the ranks of TV Azteca, and from that moment they lost all opportunity in Televisa; until this moment in which he is offered a leading role.

According to the Alejandro Zúñiga program on YouTube, he was once again left out of this television melodrama in which he had to act alongside Mayrín Villanueva.

“Mayrin Villanueva seems to be a partner of Pedro Sicard in which the producer Roy Rojas prepares,” said the journalist.

“There it would be confirmed that Eduardo Capetillo is out of the soap opera,” he mentioned.

What happened to Eduardo Capetillo and Bibi Gaytán at La Academia?

Eduardo Capetillo and Biby Gaytan.



This is not the first time that the actor’s triumphant return was expected, in 2016 it was said that he could participate in ‘Mujeres de Negro’, however in the end it was not like that because they could not reach an agreement.

Although Biby Gaytán and Eduardo Capetillo are one of the most solid couples in the show, it has been rumored that he is a jealous man with her.

In 2015 it was fired as director of La Academia since in one of the programs they took advantage of the reality show to clarify an alleged infidelity, despite the fact that the producer of the program had asked him not to do so.

