Imaray Ulloa proud of her doctor boyfriend after receiving recognition in Miami

Why Ulloa She cannot be more proud of her successful career than her boyfriend, the Cuban plastic surgeon. Fabian Fontainehas developed in the United States.

The doctor has been recognized as Top Renuvion Doctor in South Floridaan award that, as the doctor himself says, is awarded to him for the second consecutive year.

“2023, is the second consecutive year where I am selected Top Renuvion Doctor in South Florida (JPlasma)”commented Fabián Fontaine along with a series of images that he shared on his Instagram account belonging to the gala, in which he was accompanied by his girl.

The Cuban influencer and actress has publicly shown the great satisfaction she feels for this new achievement of her partner, who has become one of the leading plastic surgeons in Miami.

In addition to posing smiling with the statuette in hand next to the doctor and toasting together during the celebration, Imaray Ulloa commented on the doctor’s post “Pride for me”a detail that the doctor’s followers have been able to appreciate after leaving hundreds of likes on the comment.