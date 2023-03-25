In an interview, Peter explains why he wanted to separate from Iris Klein before the jungle camp

tz stars

Iris Klein broke up with husband Peter because of his supposed jungle camp affair with Yvonne Woelke. But he wanted to separate beforehand, as he now reveals.

Mallorca – It was the celebrity breakup of the year. After 20 years together, Iris Klein (55) separated from husband Peter (55) in January because she was convinced that he had cheated on her with jungle camp companion Yvonne Woelke (41). For Peter himself, however, the relationship seems to have broken up beforehand, as he now explains.

Drama about marriage from Iris and Peter Klein never ends

First he wanted her back, then she wanted him. Iris and Peter Klein have been fighting a media mud battle for weeks. She sends secretly taken shower photos of her estranged husband to his supposed lover, he shoots back. The drama surrounding the couple just doesn’t want to end.

Although Peter initially declared that he wanted to fight for his marriage, he admits that he actually wanted to separate from Iris a long time ago. In the BILD podcast “Das 17. Bundesland” the 55-year-old now unpacks about his marriage. “I broke up with her, not she with me. (…) I said I don’t want to anymore.”

Peter Klein reveals why he wanted to leave Iris before the jungle camp © Instagram: peterklein_official & iris_klein_mama_

Peter Klein reveals why he broke up with Iris

Only the two of them know what really happened between them. Although Peter still has feelings for Iris, it would no longer be enough for the relationship to continue. “We were together for 20 years, they were beautiful years. Well, at least the last 18 were nice,” says the trained painter and varnisher, who is now aiming for a career as a bar singer. Peter also speaks openly about the reason that ultimately caused the marriage to end: “In the last two years, Iris has developed a compulsion to control.” This combination “didn’t fit anymore in the end.”

His wife has not yet commented publicly on this interview. Daniela Katzenberger’s mother is currently looking to her future with optimism. After meeting new men via the dating app Tinder, she is now going to Switzerland to see the beauty doc. Sources used: BILD podcast “The 17th federal state”