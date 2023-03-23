In Colmar and Mulhouse, the real estate market is calming down

In Mulhouse, even if sales times are getting longer, properties estimated at the right price find takers with little negotiation. Rue Vauban, at 3e floor of a 1970 building, a 90 m apartment2 requiring major work was acquired for €75,000. In good condition, it would have been worth almost double. Rue des Trois-Rois, in a 2008 residence, a 150-m2 on the top floor with 15 m2 terrace and parking space sold for €200,000, after a 10% discount. Rue Bartholdi, in Riedisheim, in the suburbs of Mulhouse, a house of 100 m2 over 800m2 of land was sold at the listed price of €395,000.

With prices ranging from 850 to 1,500 €/m2 in the old sector, this Haut-Rhinoise town generates a rental return of 6% to 8%. In the new, the Pinel system is limited to Mulhouse and two border towns: Saint-Louis and Huningue. Basel is not p