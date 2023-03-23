They catch in the heart of La Plata a man who was wanted for raping his stepdaughter

They arrested a man 50 years after having been accused of raping his partner’s daughter repeatedly. These episodes would have occurred several years ago, between 2011 and 2014 in the town of Saladillo. Now, the defendant was found and detained in At payment.

The complaint was filed at a police station in that town, from where they began a investigation in order to find the abuser. In her account, the victim said that the man would have taken advantage of her when he was a minor and they lived in the same house.

Based on the chilling testimony of the complainant, from the Justice of Saladillo they got down to work to be able to find the trail of the accused, who He was finally found in the center of La Plata.

According to official sources, the episodes reported by the victim were corroborated after medical examinations, which led them to order the man’s capture.

The search ended this Wednesday afternoon when the police managed to find the defendant while he was walking in front of the Prosecutor’s Office building located in 7th avenue and 57 corner.