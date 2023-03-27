In Mexico there are 2 clandestine graves a day

The National Search Commission (CNB) reported that every day they are located 2 clandestine graves since the current government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador began.

The CNB Map of Clandestine Graves Discoveries reveals that, from December 1, 2018 to January 30, 2023, they have found 2 thousand 710 illegal sites with human remains.

of this universe, veracruz tops the list with the most clandestine graves add 323; Colima follows with 305 and Sinaloa with 246. While Guerrero has 229; Michoacan, 213 and Jalisco, 168.

Throughout these almost five years of the current period, the Commission has collected information pertaining to the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR), State Prosecutors and local Prosecutors.

However, the CNB clarified that it lacks the powers to know the investigations, complaints and results, because it does not have access to this information, which belongs to the prosecutors.

The Findings Map also revealed that of the 2,710 clandestine gravesof which 19 lack a finding entity.

Related note: Mexico faces forensic crisis with 52,000 unidentified bodies

Current government could match Calderón and EPN

Veracruz and Colima are the states with the most clandestine graves in Mexico.



The National Search Commission (CNB) reported that data on clandestine graves began to be collected in 2006, the year that the presidential term of Felipe Calderón Hinojosa began.

The CNB reported that, from 2006 to 2018the year that the government of Enrique Peña Nieto ended, registered 2 thousand 835 clandestine graves, only 4.6% more than in the current administration.

There is only a difference of 125 pitsTherefore, if the discovery of human remains in illegal places continues, in less than 6 years the number of clandestine graves will equal found in 12 years.

Mexico adds 2,710 clandestine graves from December 1, 2018 to January 30, 2030.



Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!