La Luz could not stop Luis Gorocito and fell to Racing (U)

At the Municipal Parque Liebig’s stadium, Racing achieved an important 3-1 victory, on date 8 of Uruguay – Torneo Apertura 2023. The goal of the match for the local was scored by Nicolás Schiappacasse (22′ 2T). While the away goals were made by Luis Gorocito, who converted a Hat-Trick (8′ 1T, 17′ 1T and 22′ 1T, penalty).

La Luz striker Nicolás Royón was unable to get the discount after missing a penalty in the 28th minute of the first half.

Luis Gorocito had a great performance. The Racing (U) attacker shone by scoring 3 goals and kicking 3 times.

Another player who had a great game was Nicolás Schiappacasse. The attacker from La Luz shone by scoring 1 goal.

The game had a large number of bookings: Ramiro Mendez, Luis Gorocito, Pablo Porcile, Javier Méndez, Emiliano Ancheta and Rodrigo Rey. He was sent off for a direct red card, Ariel Cabral in the 89th minute of the second half.

La Luz coach Ignacio Pallas presented a 5-3-2 tactical arrangement with Ramiro Mendez in goal; Enzo Castillo, Marcos Paolini, Santiago Carrera, Roberto Hernández and Jonathan Baeza on the defensive line; Rodrigo Viera, Pablo Porcile and Aníbal Hernández in the middle; and Nicolás Royón and Luis Machado in attack.

For their part, Gustavo Fermani’s team came out with a 4-2-4 tactical arrangement with Nicolás Gentilio under the three sticks; Agustin Pereira, Álvaro Mouriño, Matías Velázquez and Diego Sosa in defense; Ariel Cabral and Javier Méndez in midfield; and Tomás Verón Lupi, Juan Rivero, Agustín Alaniz and Luis Gorocito up front.

Mathías De Armas was the referee chosen for the match at Parque Liebig’s Municipal Stadium.

On the next date, La Luz will visit Cerro and Racing will play at home against Defensor Sporting.

In this way, the local is in sixteenth place in the championship with 4 points, while the visit, with 10, is in ninth place.

Note and image source: DataFactory