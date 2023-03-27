A pedestrian tries to cross the boulevard and dies after being run over; driver flees

Juarez City.- A man was struck and killed tonight by the driver of a hit-and-run pickup truck.

Road Safety Agent who attended the event reported that it was on Óscar Flores Sánchez boulevard in a south to north direction shortly before reaching Plutarco Elías Calles avenue.

There, a man between the ages of 35 and 40 tried to cross the street and was hit by a truck, witnesses said.

They added that he did not stop his march to provide help or notify the authorities, and he left the place at full speed; however, they failed to get a good look at the features.

Road Safety Agents notified the North Zone District Attorney’s Office who proceeded to remove the body as unknown.