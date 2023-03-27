SEP: These will be the changes in subjects after Easter

The Secretary of Public Education (SEP) reported that upon returning to class on April 17, after Easter holidayswill do some changes in their subjects. Here we tell you the details.

These changes will be after the students return from Easter holidays, as there is still time and from March 27 to 31 many will be receiving their report cards for the second term of the 2022-2023 school year.

Basic education students will leave before Easter holidays

According to the 2022-2023 school calendar, the Easter holidays will be from next April 3, but due to the technical advice that teachers have every end of the month, March 30 will be the last day that students will go to class for so they can enjoy their days off.

What are the new changes to subjects when I return from Easter holidays?

According to data from the head of the SEP, Leticia Ramírez Amaya, the new project “Strategy in the Addiction Prevention Classroom” will be a program to warn adolescents and young people of the Upper Secondary level about the dangers of addictive substances.

These changes will be presented in the subjects of Civics and Ethics, Biology and Healthy Living in secondary schools with regular hours and extended hours, as well as in High School Sciences so as not to make such a drastic change to the 2023 school calendar.

The program will be taught in small sessions of 10 to 15 minutes and will last for the remaining three months along with printed materials, infographics, and audiovisuals.

Remember to go through your report cards for the second period

This coming March 27 will be the delivery of report cards for preschool, elementary, middle and high school students. Therefore, they will already be available from the platform to download with the student’s CURP.

