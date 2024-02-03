Tottenham settles for a draw against Everton

LONDON -. Despite the striker’s two goals Brazilian Richarlison, Tottenham he missed two points in the discount during his visit to the Everton (2-2), which puts its fourth place in the Premier League standings in danger.

Richarlison put the ‘Spurs’ ahead on the scoreboard on two occasions (minutes 4 and 41), but the ‘Toffees’ achieved the tie with goals from Jack Harrison (30) and Jarrad Branthwaite (90+4).

With this double, the Brazilian international reaches 10 goals this season in the Premier League (the ninth in the last eight games), four of the top scorers in the English championship (Haaland, Salah and Solanke).

The 26-year-old forward did not celebrate the goals scored against the team he played for from 2018 to 2022, when he was sold to Tottenham for $76 million.

With the point added in Liverpool, Tottenham reaches 44 points and could lose fourth place, qualifying for the next Champions League, if Aston Villa (5th with 43) wins on Saturday at Sheffield United.

The ‘Spurs’ are two points behind Arsenal and Manchester City, although these teams still have their games against Liverpool (1st) and Brentford (15th) pending, respectively.

Source: AFP