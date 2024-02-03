Japan assures Chiefs that Taylor Swift will arrive on time for the Super Bowl

TOKIO-. Taylor Swift who is performing concerts in Japan through February 10, will arrive in time to see his partner, star player Travis Kelce, play at the Super Bowl, the NFL championship game.

To make sure all their fans are aware, the Japanese embassy in Washington has sent a message on X:

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can say with confidence that if she leaves Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should arrive in Las Vegas in time before the Super Bowl begins. ”.

Taylor Swift-AP.jpg Taylor Swift waves after the AFC NFL championship game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Baltimore. AP/Nick Wass

Swift maintains a relationship with Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, which has been widely publicized. The AFC champions face the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers on February 11.

Noise regulations in Tokyo mandate that events stop using the public sound system at 9:30 p.m. That means Swift should have plenty of time, given that Japan is a day ahead of the West.

Swift has four concerts at the Tokyo Dome as part of her Eras Tour, which continues later in Australia. That would force her to take another half trip around the world after the NFL game.

So many flights on a private jet just to watch her boyfriend play have sparked criticism over carbon emissions and extravagant spending.

Source: AP