In the Landes, a new device to better prevent floods

How can we protect ourselves from floods which could increase under the effect of climate change? In the Landes, an experimental device called Mirapi was launched for two years. The goal is to identify the most vulnerable homes and help their occupants to better protect themselves. #TheyHaveTheSolution

These are images etched in the memories. In December 2021 and January 2022, part of the Landes finds its feet in the water. In one month, the south of the territory experienced two exceptional floods, causing significant damage. In recent years, these floods have intensified, and the inhabitants are distraught. “Il there was water for 1.50 meters up to the windows. I knew it was flooding, but I think we’re good here“, says Marcel Tiempé, neighbor of the Doure river.

Thanks to the Mirapi aid scheme, which means “build back better after floods”, this resident will be able to better protect his home with works financed at 80% by the State, and anticipate future floods to limit their consequences. “The flood will still be there, we won’t be able to prevent it, but we will try to ensure that when it does occur, people are less in danger. We are going to facilitate the rescue and ensure that the return to the accommodation is as fast as possible”, says Etienne Capdeviellehead of the river risk department at the Adour Institution, which is leading the project.

For individuals and public buildings

Set up by the State on an experimental basis for a year, it all starts with a vulnerability diagnosis. The walls are probed by an expert who tracks down the cracks and also checks the ventilation. Then place the works financed at 80% by the State. This protective equipment, the school of Peyrehorade was able to benefit from it. The building was completely flooded in 2018, causing 150,000 euros in damage. Protective measures have been recommended. “When we are alerted to a potential flood, depending on the height, we come to install cofferdams, each fitted with waterproof joints”, explains Jean-Marc Lescoute, the president of the community of communes Pays d’Orthe and Arrigans. 250 homes are now registered with this system. Yet 77 municipalities are eligible for Mirapi. Registrations are open until May 31.