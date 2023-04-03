Nice will host the celebration of Junior Eurovision 2023

Madrid, 3 Apr. The French city of Nice will host on November 26 the celebration of the next edition of Junior Eurovision, the children’s version of the popular European song festival, as confirmed by the organizers on Monday.

The Palais Nikaïa concert hall, on the banks of the Var River and very close to its mouth in the Mediterranean Sea, will be the venue for the event with a capacity for 9,000 people.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and France Télévisions have released the news in a statement in which they have shown their excitement at being able to settle Junior Eurovision in “a city of emblematic history and culture” of the neighboring country.

After the victory last year of the young Lissandro with the song “Oh Maman!”, this will be the second time in just three years that the French public channel is in charge of organizing the European festival, since Paris hosted the 2021 edition, still marked by coronavirus restrictions.

“The France Télévisions team has the experience, vision and passion to create something truly magical in Nice this November and we look forward to working with them in the coming months on another exciting programme,” Martin Österdahl, the event’s executive supervisor, said in a statement. collected by the EBU.

Last year, the person in charge of representing Spain in Junior Eurovision in Yerevan (Armenia) was the 11-year-old Valencian Carlos Higes, who finished in sixth position with his song “Señorita”. EFE

jhv/ah