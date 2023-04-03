Russian military blogger dead: Moscow reports arrest

Russian investigators say they have arrested a suspect in connection with an explosion in St. Petersburg that killed well-known Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky. Darya Trepova was arrested on suspicion of “participation in the explosion in a cafe in St. Petersburg,” Russia’s investigative authority said today via Telegram.

Tatarsky was a supporter of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, but also wrote critically of the Russian military. He was reportedly given a bust containing an explosive device as a gift at the cafe. 32 other people were injured in the attack.

The state-run Ria Novosti news agency reported that the suspect was detained for 10 days back in February for taking part in an unauthorized demonstration following the start of Russia’s offensive in Ukraine. According to the Russian Interior Ministry, Trepova is a Russian citizen, 26 years old and a native of St. Petersburg.