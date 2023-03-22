The blue dollar and the financials fall and the bonds fall after Massa’s meeting with the banks

The blue dollar is now down 4 pesos and is being sold at $390 in the informal market, while financial prices are also operating with a pronounced drop.

The exchange market reacts in this way to the decision of the Ministry of Economy to avoid the escalation of the dollar Cash with Liquidation (CCL) and the dollar Stock Market or MEP, through the sale of bonds in dollars that are in the hands of public entities.

The informal ticket had climbed to the record of $394 during the previous day, but this Wednesday it experiences a drop that moves it away from that maximum value.

The same thing happens with financial dollars: the CCL falls to $394.38, after having exceeded $400, while the stock dollar or MEP is offered at $379.50.

Retail dollar sells for an average of $211.89, thrift $349.39, and tourist $424.48.

While all the sovereign bonds in dollars governed by the New York Law operated with drops of up to almost 7%.

The Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, held a meeting on Wednesday with executives from banks, insurance companies and mutual funds, in which measures to contain the dollar were analyzed.

To this end, the Palacio de Hacienda ordered that public organizations must part with their bonds in dollars and exchange them for titles in pesos.

Massa was accompanied by the secretaries of Economic Policy, Gabriel Rubinstein, and of Finance, Eduardo Setti, the head of the Cabinet of advisers, Leonardo Madcur, the president of the Central Bank, Miguel Pesce, and the head of INDEC, Marco Lavagna, among others. .

Among the bankers, the presidents of Banco Macro, Jorge Brito, Banco Santander, Alejandro Butti, and Banco Credicoop, Carlos Heller, participated, as well as executives from banks Galicia, BBVA and heads of business chambers in the sector, along with executives of entities linked to investment and insurance funds.