“Don’t go”: Karina la Princesita’s unusual request for her followers

Last Sunday, Karina The Little Princess, was a guest at the cycle “La Peña de Morfi” in her debut and after sharing her music with Jey Mammón and Jesica Cirio, the conductors and other staff of the floor on Telefe, she referred to her next show at Teatro Ópera and asked his followers not to attend his presentation since it is only for those who know his old songs. After this, the lace clarified what she meant by her.

“I read a lot of comments, but they don’t stop being important. ‘What’s wrong with him that he talks like that about his show?’ love and respect for the public”, began by saying the artist Karina The Little Princess through their Instagram stories.

“If the best-known songs are not going to sound on the show on April 15, I feel obliged to say so and you, from there, choose whether or not to go. I do this with love and respect, not with despair “, he continued the lace on his social network, which already has 3 million followers. Yes ok Karina The Little Princess He said that his followers should not go to his next show, which will be in mid-April of this year, he wanted to clarify what he said in “La Peña de Morfi” and somehow leave the fans alone.

The first of the messages that Karina left on Instagram.

In another of the stories, Karina He continued with the clarification to his fans and expressed: “The same in La Trastienda on May 16 and 17. I don’t feel comfortable telling you just ‘Come, it’s going to be great’, which is true, without letting you know beforehand that we don’t do cumbia, that they are covered songs of mine and covers by others artists, cool bar, just to sell you a ticket. I wanted to clarify. My sincerity always above all. I am like that. I know it’s strange to hear, but I’m not drunk or stupid as I read out there. It’s called honesty “added the blonde.

The blonde clarified the situation with her fans.

In “La Peña de Morfi”, Karina had asked permission from the Telefe production to be able to give this message to her followers and although Jey Mammón tried to stop her, she spoke the same. Later, she was downloaded on Instagram.

Karina’s post and her next show

Through her Instagram account, days before performing at “La Peña de Morfi”, the famous singer had shared a photo of herself with the writing: “Don’t forget, April 15 Teatro Ópera. Special show with only songs that do not sound in the shows”, which he later wanted to make clear in that Telefe program.

Karina The Little Princess.

The famous artist who has had a career in the world of music for more than 15 years, is going through a great working moment and always makes it clear that both her followers and her daughter Sol and the rest of her family are her containment and support.