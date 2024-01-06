“Tell Love” by Charanga Latina (El Lynka) and Joseito CG

In an exciting meeting of talents, Latin Charanga y Joseito CGa prominent voice of Charanga Habanera, present their most recent collaboration: “Tell Love”.

The song, produced by Plus Media Inc, takes us on a journey of intense emotions through a story of heartbreak and resilience. He VIDEOloaded with powerful images and an infectious rhythm, promises to be a chart-topper and a favorite among fans of both artists.

Joseito CGrecognized for his contribution in the composition of several Charanga Habanera hits, emerges as the composer of this song, contributing his unique touch and deep understanding of the genre.

The production of “Dile al Amor” was in the capable hands of Lachy Alvarez y YoungBeatwho infused the song with a fresh and contemporary sound, while maintaining the distinctive hallmark of Cuban music.

Latin Charangawhich promises a 2024 full of new music and exciting collaborations, marks with “Tell Love” the beginning of a series of projects that will surely captivate his followers.

Are you ready to give your best dance floors? Here we leave you with the lyrics of the song:

tell love

Tell love, don’t bother me

Tell him please, I don’t want to see you anymore

Tell love, it has been my greatest misfortune

Tell him thank you very much, for so much pain

Tell him that you appreciate it, but with me he can save himself that stress

I’m no longer crying, I don’t feel like it

Tell him I’ve failed a few times

And it no longer seems to me

May he continue to be a child of abuse

Without smoking I just get carried away

My shoe is already too big

that life gave me

Tell him I can’t stand one more goodbye

I’m already liking this loneliness

Here’s the deal

Tell love, don’t bother me

Tell him please, I don’t want to see you anymore

Tell love, it has been my greatest misfortune

Tell him thank you very much for so much pain

tell love

tell love

Tell love, it has been my greatest misfortune

Tell him thank you very much, for so much pain

That’s why look look look

There is a pile of feathers over there

signing autographs without conscience

Hey kids, stop speeding, my patience is running out.

There is Feather it’s me

with me the pencil broke

My notebook already told me

that you are more water than domino

tell love

tell love

Tell love, it has been my greatest misfortune

Tell him thank you very much, for so much pain

That’s why look

That’s why look

Your love contaminates

Everybody with their hands in the air

Everybody with their hands up

tell love

tell love

Tell love, it has been my greatest misfortune

Tell him thank you very much, for so much pain

He says look look

Look, look, look

The lynka Lachy Alvarez with Joseito CG charanga

That you remember us

That you remember me

The brass bands joined together

you know what’s in order

The Latina and the Havana

There Jomby, you know that the gang caught you