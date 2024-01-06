“Tell Love” by Charanga Latina (El Lynka) and Joseito CG

In an exciting meeting of talents, Latin Charanga y Joseito CGa prominent voice of Charanga Habanera, present their most recent collaboration: “Tell Love”.
The song, produced by Plus Media Inc, takes us on a journey of intense emotions through a story of heartbreak and resilience. He VIDEOloaded with powerful images and an infectious rhythm, promises to be a chart-topper and a favorite among fans of both artists.
Joseito CGrecognized for his contribution in the composition of several Charanga Habanera hits, emerges as the composer of this song, contributing his unique touch and deep understanding of the genre.
The production of “Dile al Amor” was in the capable hands of Lachy Alvarez y YoungBeatwho infused the song with a fresh and contemporary sound, while maintaining the distinctive hallmark of Cuban music.
Latin Charangawhich promises a 2024 full of new music and exciting collaborations, marks with “Tell Love” the beginning of a series of projects that will surely captivate his followers.
Are you ready to give your best dance floors? Here we leave you with the lyrics of the song:
tell love
Tell love, don’t bother me
Tell him please, I don’t want to see you anymore
Tell love, it has been my greatest misfortune
Tell him thank you very much, for so much pain
Tell him that you appreciate it, but with me he can save himself that stress
I’m no longer crying, I don’t feel like it
Tell him I’ve failed a few times
And it no longer seems to me
May he continue to be a child of abuse
Without smoking I just get carried away
My shoe is already too big
that life gave me
Tell him I can’t stand one more goodbye
I’m already liking this loneliness
Here’s the deal
Tell love, don’t bother me
Tell him please, I don’t want to see you anymore
Tell love, it has been my greatest misfortune
Tell him thank you very much for so much pain
tell love
tell love
Tell love, it has been my greatest misfortune
Tell him thank you very much, for so much pain
That’s why look look look
There is a pile of feathers over there
signing autographs without conscience
Hey kids, stop speeding, my patience is running out.
There is Feather it’s me
with me the pencil broke
My notebook already told me
that you are more water than domino
tell love
tell love
Tell love, it has been my greatest misfortune
Tell him thank you very much, for so much pain
That’s why look
That’s why look
Your love contaminates
Everybody with their hands in the air
Everybody with their hands up
tell love
tell love
Tell love, it has been my greatest misfortune
Tell him thank you very much, for so much pain
He says look look
Look, look, look
The lynka Lachy Alvarez with Joseito CG charanga
That you remember us
That you remember me
The brass bands joined together
you know what’s in order
The Latina and the Havana
There Jomby, you know that the gang caught you